Notre Dame offers big time legacy prospect

Emmett Mosley, IV is a familiar name for some Notre Dame fans as the running back/wide receiver played for the Fighting Irish in the early 90’s. Mosley totaled 1,030 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns while at Notre Dame, four of which came against Navy in 1994.

Now Emmett Mosley, V. is officially on the Notre Dame watchlist as the elite 2024 prospect received a scholarship offer from Tommy Rees and the Irish on Thursday.

It’s incredibly early to be ranking the 2024 recruiting class prospects but Mosley will almost certainly be among the biggest name recruits in the country that cycle. The 6-0, 175 pounder from Santa Margarita Catholic in California is listed by 247Sports as the 15th overall prospect in the entire class. Regardless of how early in the process it is, that’s big time for the athlete.

Not only did Mosley’s father play football at Notre Dame but his mother Cindy was among the best soccer players ever for the Irish, scoring 61 goals in her career and earning the Hermann Trophy for being the nation’s top female soccer player in 1996.

Here’s hoping that legacy connection helps Notre Dame’s chances for this elite prospect in the years to come.

Related:

Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class commitments

Notre Dame’s all-time five-star recruits