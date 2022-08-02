Notre Dame flip running back target to announce commitment this week

The Irish and former Kansas State commit Dylan Edwards relationship has been quite the whirlwind. Just a few days ago on July 27th, Marcus Freeman and his staff offered Edwards a scholarship.

Just a day later, Edwards, who had been committed to KSU since late June had a quick change of heart. A decommitment from the Wildcats class led many to believe that a flip to Notre Dame was on the horizon.

Fast forward to today and the fact that Edwards now will announce his final decision this coming Saturday according to reports. It seems like running backs coach Deland McCullough and Freeman will be extremely happy over the weekend.

The speedster, who would remind many of Kyren Williams due to his smaller stature, fills a hole in the 2023 recruiting class if he where to commit. We will find out on Saturday, but all signs at the moment point to Edwards verbally pledging to the Irish.

