Notre Dame adds former Big Ten running back to staff

Notre Dame opens up their spring camp on Saint Patrick’s Day and Marcus Freeman is putting the finishing touches on his first staff under the golden dome.

According to a report from Football Scoop, Notre Dame is expected to hire former Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin to their staff in a senior analyst role. Football Scoop’s report suggests that Larkin will work with Notre Dame’s defensive backs.

Larkin played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman at Northwestern in 2017 and started the first three games of 2018 before being forced to retire due to a spinal condition.

Larkin joins the Notre Dame staff after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant and defensive analyst on Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern coaching staff.

