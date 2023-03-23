Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick on NIL, conference expansion & The People’s Court

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are joined on this episode by Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

Jack Swarbrick has a new NIL proposal to deal with some of the issues that have taken place across the college sports landscape since NIL was introduced. His idea includes class-miss policies to keep athletes on campus more and tries to solve for NIL being used as an inducement. Jack also provides his thoughts on Notre Dame’s status among the conference expansion discussions along with the new bill proposed in California that would dictate revenue share to athletes. Lastly, Jack caps off his appearance with a highly sought after rendition of the People’s Court.

2:00 Jack has a new NIL proposal

8:25 The NCAA should propose a national class-miss policy

15:55 Is it possible to not have NIL as an inducement?

21:05 What is the problem with NIL being used as an inducement?

29:25 What happens if new legislation can’t be implemented for NIL?

37:30 The impact of having heightened NIL on campuses

41:25 What is Notre Dame’s role in expansion?

47:40 Jack’s feelings on the athlete revenue sharing bill proposal in California

1:00:05 The People’s Court

