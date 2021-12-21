With DeAndre Hopkins set to miss the rest of the regular season and playoff time as well after knee surgery, the possibility of Larry Fitzgerald returning to the Arizona Cardinals to help them at receiver with their playoff run as loomed in the background.

Fitzgerald has not played in the NFL this season and has seemed to enjoy being away from the game. He said in August that he didn’t have the urge to play and reiterated the notion in September. With Hopkins now sidelined, the question has resurfaced about whether Fitzgerald would want to come back after all to help the Cardinals in their postseason push.

But on his podcast on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Fitzgerald said he’s still pretty happy with where he’s at.

“Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website.

Hopkins is expected to miss six weeks with his knee surgery. That timeline would give him a chance to potentially return for the NFC Championship game should the Cardinals advance that deep into the postseason.

With Fitzgerald enjoying his time not playing football, the Cardinals will have to continue to ride A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella at the position for the time being and hope they’re still playing long enough this season for Hopkins to get back into the mix.

