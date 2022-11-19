Notes, stats and storylines from FSU’s rout of Louisiana

Florida State didn’t take Louisiana lightly. The Seminoles dominated, cruising to a fourth straight rout.

Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half as the Seminoles racked up 200 yards in under 30 minutes, routing Louisiana 49-17 on Saturday for FSU’s fourth straight victory.

FSU (8-3) made quick work of Louisiana, which received a $1.4 million guarantee, scoring a season high in points. The Seminoles surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight game, and FSU ran for five touchdowns — giving them 25 and surpassing the 21 they accumulated in 2021.

And the defense held Louisiana (5-6) to just a field goal on the last play before halftime as FSU built a 35-3 lead.

That extended FSU’s streak to 32 straight drives without a touchdown allowed, a streak that dated back to the Georgia Tech game on Oct. 29, although Louisiana broke the streak with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Yes, this was against a Louisiana team that was lacking its starting quarterback — Ben Woolridge (leg) is out for the season, the school announced before the game. The Ragin’ Cajuns punted five times, turned it over twice on downs and fumbled once before generating the touchdown drive that was against FSU’s second- and third-teamers.

The Seminoles had 251 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 per carry. Benson led FSU with 80 rushing yards, giving him 854 on the season.

Travis now has 22 rushing touchdowns, which puts him in a tie for 11th on FSU’s all-time list with Karlos Williams (and one away from Greg Jones, in 19th with 23).

FSU’s previous season high was 47 points in the opener against Duquesne. The most points FSU scored in the Norvell Era was 59 vs. UMass in 2021.

DJ Lundy had six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Jared Verse had a sack, giving him 7.5 on the season. The Seminoles had nine pass break-ups.

Markeston Douglas caught a 16-yard TD pass from AJ Duffy, the 12th player to have a TD reception in 2022.

FSU also picked up its sixth double-digit victory of the season.