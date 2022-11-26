Notes, stats and key plays in FSU’s win over Florida

Florida State captured the state title — in dramatic fashion.

Trey Benson had a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left to give No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win on Friday.

Benson had 11 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles ran for 228 yards _ the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark.

Florida drove the field in the final minutes but Anthony Richardson’s fourth-down pass over the middle was incomplete with 39 seconds to go.

Travis also completed 13 of 30 passes for 270 yards as Florida State (9-3) completed a sweep of its state rivals for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles drilled Miami 45-3 on Nov. 5.

Florida State trailed 24-21 at the half but opened the second half with scores on the next three drives (field goal, touchdown, touchdown) to jump in front 38-24. The Gators (6-6) answered back with a pair of touchdowns, one each by Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne, to tie the game with 7:41 left.

Florida State also had 227 rushing yards on 44 carries, the seventh straight game the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

Anthony Richardson completed just 5 of 17 passes but three were for touchdowns. Ricky Pearsall had a career-best 148 receiving yards, including touchdowns of 52 and 43 yards in the first half.

This is the eighth time this season FSU has surpassed 35 points in a game.

Black Friday new subscriber special: One year, $22