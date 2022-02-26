FAYETTEVILLE — It’s hard to choose a game as JD Notae’s best. The SEC’s second-leading scorer is Arkansas’ most consistent offensive weapon. He hasn’t scored fewer than 10 points this season and leads the team in assists and steals.

No. 18 Arkansas’ 75-73 win against No. 3 Kentucky on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena is in the conversation for Notae’s finest hour, though. The senior, who entered the game averaging 18.7 points per game, scored had 30, one shy of his season high, and added eight assists. He even had his first dunk of the season and, with nine seconds left and Arkansas (23-6, 12-5 SEC) up four, Notae even blocked a Kentucky 3-pointer.

In a game in which Arkansas’ bench only scored seven, Notae helped carry the offense that shot 48% from the field against the Wildcats (23-6, 12-4). A messy end to the first half in which he missed two and turned the ball over twice was one of the few blemishes on Notae’s performance.

Two halves

Kentucky struck first, but Arkansas started the game with a 15-0 run, holding Kentucky scoreless for more than five minutes. Star forward Oscar Tshiebwe had all of the Wildcats’ first nine points. Tshiebwe finished with a team-high 30.

But sloppiness in the closing minutes of the first half allowed Kentucky to close what was once a 13-point lead to six. The Wildcats went on a 6-0 run that included two Notae turnovers and three Arkansas fouls in the final two minutes.

Kentucky started the second half hot, taking its first lead of the game five minutes in. The Wildcats got their lead up to four midway through the half, but Arkansas hung on to get the win.

Wildcats’ injured stars return

Point guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr., who had both missed games with injuries, were absent from Kentucky’s starting lineup but checked in early in the game. Washington ranks fifth in the SEC in field goal percentage (47.7%), and Wheeler leads the SEC in assists per game (7.1).

Kentucky was without the pair of stars for parts of all three of its previous losses, but handled Alabama and LSU without them before coming to Fayetteville.

Against Arkansas, Wheeler scored 14 and dished out five assists. Washington scored 10.

Up next

Arkansas hosts LSU in its final game of the regular season at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

