Patrick McMullan via Getty David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are almost two decades into their love story.

The couple celebrated the 18th anniversary of their first date Friday, sharing some sweet tributes to each other as they reminisced about the night their relationship began. “Our first date was 18 years ago today. And David Burtka, I am not about to let you go,” Harris, 48, wrote on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary,” he added, sharing a photo of them hugging while on vacation in Ecuador. “Thank you for showing me the capacity of my heart. I love you so much.”

Burtka, 46, posted a photo of the two of them standing in front of the ocean. “Today 18 years ago we had our first date…. The date turned into a night, the night turned into a weekend and the weekend turned into 18 years!” he wrote.

“We always celebrate the first date- because for 7 years of our relationship it was against the law to get married…[email protected] I will love you over and over again year after year,” Burtka continued. “I have so much love yet to give you. Relationships are tough, and work, thanks for working so hard and for putting up with me. Here’s to another 18!!”

“I love you. Thanks for being the best dad/friend/husband anyone could wish for…” Harris commented on the post.

Harris and Burtka began dating in 2004, later announcing their engagement after the passage of New York’s Marriage Equality Act in June 2011. The couple tied the knot in Italy in September 2014. They previously welcomed twins, son Gideon Scott and daughter Harper Grace, both 11, in October 2010.

The How I Met Your Mother alum spoke to PEOPLE in November about watching their “amazing” kids grow up.

“It happens faster than the people that say that it happens so fast,” he said. “I’m always their biggest champion and inspired when they push themselves in any way. So, I’m very proud of both of them.”