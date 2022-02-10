The Hamden Journal

Norwegian Cruise stock drops after downbeat full-year outlook

Norwegian Cruise stock drops after downbeat full-year outlook

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
NCLH,
-1.14%
dropped 4.0% in morning trading Thursday, after the cruise operator said it has yet to complete its fourth-quarter financial information, but also provided a downbeat full-year revenue outlook. The company said it expects 2021 revenue of $600 million to $650 million, below the current FactSet consensus of $721 million. The net loss is expected to widen to $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion from $4.0 billion in 2020, which compares with the FactSet net-loss consensus of $2.77 billion. The stock has dropped 14.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500
SPX,
-0.23%
has slipped 2.5%.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.