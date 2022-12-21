Northwestern student Peter Salvino pulled from Chicago harbor

The body of a missing Northwestern University PhD student was pulled from a Chicago harbor Tuesday, two days after he was last seen leaving a party, officials said.

Chicago Police Department divers recovered the body of 25-year-old Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The grim find was made in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive, near where Salvino’s phone last pinged early Sunday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed his identity. No cause of death has been released as of Wednesday.

Cops said the graduate student was last seen alive leaving a party late Saturday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police said he FaceTimed with a friend at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and said he was walking to his apartment and was about a half-mile away.

Peter Salvino’s body was pulled out of the Chicago harbor Tuesday. Facebook/Martin Salvino

The friend called him again about 15 minutes later to confirm he arrived home, but Salvino said he was still walking.

Salvino’s cell phone pinged near Diversey Harbor at 12:31 a.m. Sunday and about six minutes later Salvino’s friend called him again to see if he had gotten back, but the call went unanswered.

Scotty Gruszka, Salvino’s brother-in-law, told ABC 7 Chicago that on the FaceTime call with the friend Salvino said he was cold.

Police investigate the scene where the Salvino’s body was discovered.

Salvino was last seen partying Saturday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.



Gruszka added that instead of heading toward his apartment, his brother-in-law was actually walking away from home.

Several friends texted Salvino between then and 9:30 a.m. but all messages went unanswered and calls to his phone went straight to voicemail, police said.

Salvino was a doctoral candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program.

Salvino was a 25-year-old PhD student. Chicago Police Department

His father Martin Salvino, who was actively involved in the search for his son, posted a somber update on his Facebook page Wednesday.

“We are both shattered and relieved to report that, late Tuesday, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor.,” he said. “We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss.”

With Post wires