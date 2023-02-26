Northern Kentucky’s Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in single inning in wild day

Northern Kentucky’s Liam McFadden-Ackman didn’t waste any time on Sunday afternoon.
He had what will almost certainly be the best inning of his career.
McFadden-Ackman hit two grand slams — not one, but two of them — in the opening inning of their 27-4 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.
Northern Kentucky put up 14 runs in that inning, eight of which were thanks to McFadden-Ackman.
“I kind of blacked out there if I’m being honest with you,” he told WCPO Cincinnati. “But it was great to come back to the dugout and celebrate with my guys … It was one of the best days at the ballpark you can have.”
It didn’t end there.
McFadden-Ackman ended up hitting for the cycle before his day was done, adding a triple, a double and a single by the sixth inning of their game at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex in Highland Heights, Kentucky. He went 5-of-6 at the plate with four runs and 10 RBI on the day.
The designated hitter even hopped on ESPN later on Sunday to talk about his incredible day.
“I had the same plan all year long, and just sticking to it,” McFadden-Ackman said on ESPN. “Just trying to do the best for my team, see the ball well, and it turned out pretty well today … It’s a good feeling. You don’t really appreciate, you do appreciate, you just don’t realize what’s going on in the moment until you get to step back and reflect on the day. It’s amazing. Probably the best day I’ve ever had on the baseball field for sure.”