Northern Kentucky’s Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in single inning in wild day

Northern Kentucky’s Liam McFadden-Ackman didn’t waste any time on Sunday afternoon.

He had what will almost certainly be the best inning of his career.

McFadden-Ackman hit two grand slams — not one, but two of them — in the opening inning of their 27-4 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.

Northern Kentucky put up 14 runs in that inning, eight of which were thanks to McFadden-Ackman.

“I kind of blacked out there if I’m being honest with you,” he told WCPO Cincinnati. “But it was great to come back to the dugout and celebrate with my guys … It was one of the best days at the ballpark you can have.”

It didn’t end there.

McFadden-Ackman ended up hitting for the cycle before his day was done, adding a triple, a double and a single by the sixth inning of their game at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex in Highland Heights, Kentucky. He went 5-of-6 at the plate with four runs and 10 RBI on the day.

The designated hitter even hopped on ESPN later on Sunday to talk about his incredible day.