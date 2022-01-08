Northeast expected to get hit with freezing rain, icy weather this weekend

The Northeast region is expected to get hit with icy weather this weekend.

New York is expected to see a mixture of ice, rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday, according to Accuweather forecasts.

Portions of the state will receive up to a quarter-inch of ice as a Midwest winter storm makes its way through the area.

Long Island and western New York are more likely to see rain following its first snowstorm of the year.

Nearly 18 inches of snow was dumped in Buffalo on Thursday, setting the city’s new daily snowfall record.

“The greatest risk of several hours of icy travel will be from Saturday night to early Sunday in the central Appalachians and early Sunday over interior New England,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

An arctic blast from the midwest is expected to bring icy conditions to the Northeast on Saturday and Sunday. NOAA

Icy weather and an artic blast are heading to the Northeast on the heels of a snowstorm. AccuWeather

According to FlightAware, 2,525 flights scheduled for Saturday have been delayed as of 5 a.m.

Total flight cancellations stand at 2,908. Newark International Airport canceled 44 departing flights — the most in the tri-state area.