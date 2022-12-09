Northeast could possibly see some weekend snow, including in New York City

A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snowflakes could fly as far south as the New York City tri-state area for the first time this season.

Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed near and dear that we’ll pick up a couple of inches in the metro areas of the Big Apple,” FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime said. “But it’s really going to be up toward the Finger Lakes of New York, Syracuse, Buffalo, Albany, New York, where we’ll see the lion’s share of the snow.”

A few inches of snow is expected from Sunday into Monday across the interior Northeast, including much of New York state, northern Pennsylvania and western New England. Light accumulations of snow are also possible as far south as northern New Jersey, but closer to I-95, there will likely be more rain than snow.

Regardless, if enough cold air is available to change the rain over to a period of snow in cities such as New York, Bridgeport in Connecticut or Providence in Rhode Island, it would be their first snowfall of the season.

“The caveat is that we have three major airports – we have LaGuardia, we have JFK, we have Newark Liberty Airport – flight delays could be a very real issue as we head into Sunday and then into Monday as well,” Estimate said. “Not to mention starting off the new workweek with travel disruptions on the roadways as well.”