North Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0

North Texas vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

North Texas vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: North Texas (0-0), UTEP (0-0)

North Texas vs UTEP Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

Can North Texas keep it all going after winning five straight regular season game to close out 2021, including a 20-17 win over UTEP?

The quarterback room got stronger with more options to push Austin Aune, the running backs are there around a veteran offensive line, and the defense should be just good enough to hold up against a UTEP offense that’s not going to explode.

The Miners lost their star deep threat – Jacob Cowing is about to do big things for Arizona – for a passing game that wasn’t exactly razor sharp. On the other side, UNT might have its best linebacking corps in the Seth Littrell era and should hold up well against the run, but …

Why UTEP Will Win

UTEP isn’t going to get fancy, but it should be effective.

It’s going to use its suddenly-strong offensive front to try pounding away. The running backs are deep and good, three all-stars return on the O line, and Gavin Hardison is a veteran quarterback who’ll keep pushing the ball deep – the UNT secondary is a bit of a question mark – even without Cowing.

The linebacking corps is great, Praise Amaewhule is one of the best pass rushers in the conference, and the secondary got a whole bunch of help from the transfer portal.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a relatively low-scoring battle – sort of like last year’s meeting – with the UTEP defense keeping the North Texas ground game that led Conference USA last season from going off.

Story continues

The Mean Green were stuffed for under four yards per carry by the Miners last year and won, but they should be a wee bit better and the passing game will connect on the third down plays the other side won’t.

It might not be the most scintillating game, but it’ll be close and it’ll get interesting late.

North Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Line

North Texas 26, UTEP 23

Line: North Texas -1.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



North Texas vs UTEP Must See Rating: 3

