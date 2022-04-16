North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversees parade to honor grandfather

North Korean despot Kim Jong Un oversaw a huge civilian parade Friday in the country’s capital of Pyongyang marking the 110th birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather.

Thousands of North Koreans marched in the event to pay tribute to the Kim family and celebrate the birthday of Kim Il Sung, who died in 1994, according to state media reports Saturday.

Released media images showed Kim Jong Un waving from a balcony overlooking Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather, to the large swaths of people below carrying red plastic flowers and marching alongside floats with political slogans.

Ri Il Hwan, a member of the ruling Workers’ Party Politburo, issued a call for continued loyalty, saying North Koreans will “always emerge victorious” under Kim’s reign.

North Korea notably celebrated the holiday, its biggest annual event, without boasting of its military firepower amid growing global concerns over its nuclear program.

Commercial satellite images in recent weeks indicate a large military parade also could take place in Pyongyang on the April 25 founding anniversary of North Korea’s army.

Such a parade could offer Kim an opportunity to show off the most advanced weapons in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal — a move aimed at trying to force the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and remove crippling economic sanctions, experts have said.

The Kim family has ruled North Korea since the nation’s founding in 1948.

