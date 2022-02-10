North Korea marks late leader’s birthday with art exhibition

Associated Press

New Dutch exhibition examines Indonesia’s independence

The displays, which cast into stark relief two different elements of suffering, are part of a new exhibition at the national museum of the Netherlands. The array of baby clothes “doesn’t show the violence directly, but it’s this indirect impact of the violence that’s been shown by these objects,” museum director Taco Dibbits told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Indonesia’s War of Independence is shown through the eyes of 23 witnesses, ranging from a young Indonesian boy with a box of watercolors covertly painting troop movements in his hometown to famed photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson’s iconic images of President Sukarno being sworn into office at the sultan’s palace in Yogyakarta on Dec. 17, 1949.