North Korea fires two ballistic missiles after silent two weeks

WASHINGTON – North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan early Friday morning in its first missile test in two weeks, the Pentagon said Friday.

The short-range ballistic missiles were launched from “the central part of the country” and landed in the vicinity of Alsom Island off the rogue state’s southeastern coast, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

“We have assessed that these launches – this event – does not pose any immediate threat to US personnel or our allies,” she said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff called the incident a “grave provocation” in a statement Friday, noting it had detected and clocked the missiles flying at about 140 miles per hour.

Singh said the US will “continue working closely with our partners and allies” in the Western Pacific.

The launches were the first since Oct. 14, and continue a pattern of North Korean missile tests seen since September.

The missile is one of many North Korea has launched in recent weeks.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

The missile landed in the vicinity of Alsom Island off North Korea’s southeastern coast.

South Korea detected and clocked the missiles flying at about 140 miles per hour.



“The actions that the DPRK has taken again further destabilize the region and our commitments to the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad,” she said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.