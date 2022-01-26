North Korea fires projectile into sea in sixth weapons test this month

North Korea fired a projectile into the sea off its east coast on Thursday as the country ramps up weapons testing in an effort to flex its military muscle.

The launch of an “unknown projectile” was confirmed by South Korea’s military and comes just two days after the North fired two ballistic missiles.

Overall, it’d be the sixth weapons test by the North this month, including testing of hypersonic missiles that could reportedly travel Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

It isn’t clear if the latest launch was a missile, according to Reuters.

Dictator Kim Jong Un pledged to beef up the North’s military strength amid ongoing sanctions from the West and domestic economic turmoil made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean Peninsula and international politics have instigated calls to vigorously push forward with our national defense build-up plans without any delay,” Kim said in a speech earlier this month, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea previously fired two ballistic missiles on Jan. 25, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Kim to send a signal that the country is an emerging nuclear power, and has pushed to develop weapons that could reach the US mainland.

Nuclear talks between the country and US largely came to a halt in 2019 due to a clash over sanctions against the North. Last week, the North indicated it would resume nuclear and long-range weapons testing, the Associated Press reported.

North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen the country’s military arsenal following the pandemic. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

It is not known if the latest projectile launch was a missile. AFP via Getty Images

The increased frequency of weapons testing has sparked unease in the region, with South Korean President Moon Jae-In saying after a recent weapons test that the North needed to make “sincere efforts for dialogue.”

With Post wires