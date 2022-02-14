North, Goffstown advance to Division I final four

Feb. 14—The teams are set for the Division I boys basketball semifinals.

Second-seeded Nashua North and third-seeded Goffstown punched their tickets to the state tournament’s final four by winning in different ways on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies, behind Aiden O’Connell (14 points), Mason Blondeau (12 points) and Rob Baguidy (11 points), built a big early lead and defeated visiting Bishop Guertin 54-36.

Meanwhile, Trevor Labrecque’s basket with under a minute remaining set up the Titans’ 57-54 comeback triumph over visiting Exeter.

The semis will be played Wednesday night at Exeter High School, the NHIAA announced on Sunday. North will play Goffstown in the early game at 5:30, followed by top-seeded Trinity against No. 4 Pinkerton Academy at 7:30.

The championship is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. at UNH’s Lundholm Gym.