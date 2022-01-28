North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has died at age 68, his office announced Friday, shortly after he was hospitalized for what his brother said was an inflamed ulcer.

Stenehjem died about 6:20 p.m. at a Bismarck hospital, his spokeswoman Liz Brocker said. She said she could not provide additional details.

Stenehjem’s brother, Allan, told KFYR-TV that Stenehjem had been taken to a hospital Friday morning after a medical call to his home.

Wayne Stenehjem had been North Dakota AG since 2001.

Gov. Doug Burgum said his fellow Republican “embodied public service” both as a legislator and as the longest-serving attorney general in the state.

Stenehjem had recently announced he would not seek another term.