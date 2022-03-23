North Carolina teacher resigns after calling kids ‘idiots’

A foul-mouthed North Carolina teacher resigned after berating students during a lengthy in-class tirade — telling them he was “f–king done playing with you idiots.”

The unidentified teacher at Southwest High School in Jacksonville was no longer employed as of Friday after his “inappropriate verbal outburst” that was recorded days prior by one of his students, WCTI reported.

“I was scared,” sophomore Cimayiah Josey told the station. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Cimayiah’s recording, which went viral online last week, begins with the male teacher asking if anyone else in the class wanted to test his authority.

“Because I am f–kng done playing with you idiots,” the teacher raged on the clip. “I am here because I want to be here. I somewhat enjoy this job. You need something from me, I need nothing from you.”

The teacher then pivoted to what Cimayiah said was racially charged language.

Google Earth

“You can go through life and live on the f–king system, draw your paycheck on the first and the fifteenth from my taxes and live just an absolute horrible life, I don’t care,” he said. “You can be another statistic, I don’t care. That’s on you.”

The teacher then noticed Cimayiah reacting to his heated remarks and ordered her to leave the classroom, the footage shows.

“And if you don’t like my language, I don’t give a s–t,” the teacher shouted at one point.

Officials at Onslow County Schools confirmed the unnamed teacher was no longer in front of students after his caught-on-camera outburst during a first-period class.

“In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect,” school officials told WCTI. “The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district.”

Cimayiah acknowledged the teacher erupted after one student didn’t put their phone and computer away at the start of class, but insisted he simply went too far.

Megan Scarano WCTI 12/Twitter

“I felt like what he was saying was wrong,” she told the station. “I felt like it was racially motivated. It was disrespectful. Your job is to encourage me and push me to be the best I can be. Even though it wasn’t said directly to me, dang, that’s how you really think about us?”

The teen’s mother agreed, saying the teacher clearly crossed a line.

“I don’t talk to my children like that, so I don’t really expect an educator to talk to my child like that,” Nicky Josey said. “To listen to the video for the first time, I had tears in my eyes.”

nicky.josey/Facebook

Josey said in a Facebook post that her daughter told her she feared for her life during the teacher’s tirade.

“Before anyone says she was being disrespectful, respect flew out of the window a longtime ago,” Josey wrote. “My daughter makes good grades and she is a student athlete.”

Cimayiah, an aspiring pediatrician or speech therapist, told McClatchy News she was traumatized by the incident and hopes the teacher won’t be hired by another district.

“I just know that regardless of what he said to me, I know that I’m not a statistic,” she said. “And I know that I’m not going to be a statistic because I have the support that I need and, regardless, I’m going to make it.”