North Carolina surges as Virginia, Big 12 fringe teams falter

The last Saturday before the calendar turns to March has arrived, and men’s college basketball teams hanging around the NCAA Tournament bubble are officially in the make-or-break portion of their season.

Consider Big 12 bubble teams to be in the breaking it department. And consider ACC teams to be a mixed bag.

While the ACC has been down this year, Saturday’s action saw North Carolina (beat N.C. State) and Notre Dame (drubbed Georgia Tech) pick up a much-needed victories in their battles for inclusion in the field of 68. UNC started the day on the outside looking in, but this blue-blood is now one step closer to catapulting to the right side of the bubble with one week left in the regular season. Notre Dame has likely secured an at-large bid with its latest win.

Virginia, meanwhile, was on the wrong end of a last-second buzzer-beater by Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland. Did we mention it’s almost March yet? The Cavaliers needed that victory and will now be scrambling in the final two weeks.

Kansas State and West Virginia highlighted a horrid day for Big 12 bubble teams, with KSU losing its second overtime game on a Saturday for two outcomes that will likely make the Wildcats NIT-bound. WVU, meanwhile, has lost 13 of its last 14 games and has essentially burned out its at-large chances.

A look at all the winners and losers on the NCAA Tournament bubble from Saturday’s jampacked action.

ANALYSIS: Kentucky, Purdue both spoil No. 1 seed hopes with crucial losses

Winners

North Carolina. The Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) took care of business on the road against North Carolina State – a team it needed to beat – in an 84-74 victory. They started the day as the first team out of the projected field in USA TODAY Sports’ bracketology and now are likely to find themselves on the right side of the bubble. UNC’s biggest hole on the résumé right now is in th Quadrant 1 win department, where it only sports one. That makes a road clash at Duke next week all the more important.

Story continues

The North Carolina Tar Heels scored a crucial win Saturday to boost their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) began the day as a comfortable No. 9 seed in the latest USA TODAY Sports bracketology. After Saturday’s convincing 90-56 victory over Georgia Tech, this team can start to feel safer heading into the home stretch before Selection Sunday.

Florida. The Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) avoided a résumé stain by getting past SEC bottom-feeder Georgia 84-72. Florida got 27 points from guard Philandrous Fleming. Florida started the day as one of the “next four out” and made up little ground, but most importantly, it kept is at-large hopes alive by claiming a must-win game.

VCU. The Rams (20-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10) began the day as one of the “first four out” and likely stayed right in the thick of the mix for NCAA Tournament inclusion by dispatching a lowly A-10 team in UMass. VCU’s credentials only include two Quadrant 1 wins, but a top-20 non-conference schedule should stand out to the committee.

Davidson. The Wildcats (24-4, 14-2) can’t afford to stub their toe in Atlantic 10 play if they want to secure an at-large bid, so drubbing Fordham 66-45 was necessary. This profile only has two Quadrant 1 wins but a NET score in the 40s is helping to keep Davidson around the No. 11 seed range on the right side of the bubble.

Losers

Virginia. The Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) faltered in the closing minutes vs. Florida State, coughing up a comfortable second half lead to fall 64-63 on a last-second game-winner by FSU’s Matthew Cleveland. This puts UVA in serious jeopardy of missing the NCAAs now. Virginia’s NET score in the 70s isn’t pretty, but its three Quadrant 1 wins (including one over Duke) are keeping coach Tony Bennett’s team alive – barely. Virginia started the day as one of the “next four out” and now likely falls even further to the wrong side of the bubble.

Kansas State. The Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) got 32 points from Nigel Pack, but it wasn’t enough to stave off Iowa State, as KSU lost another nail-biter in overtime, 74-73. Last Saturday it was a similar outcome – an 82-79 overtime loss to Oklahoma State. Those near-victories may end up being the difference in this team’s postseason fate, as now its an uphill climb for coach Bruce Weber’s team to get back into the mix.

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) and Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter (11) go after a loose ball during Saturday’s game.

West Virginia. The Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) led by double digits midway through the second half against Texas and were right on track but ultimately couldn’t pull off the upset they needed to resuscitate its NCAA Tournament profile. It’s the latest of a major skid that’s seen the Mountaineers lose six straight and 13 of their last 14 games – all after starting the season 12-1. WVU still has a shot at an at-large bid because the committee won’t pay attention to its ugly 3-13 league record.

Miami (Fla.). The Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) went down to the wire before coming up short in a 71-70 setback vs. Virginia Tech. Although Miami played its way closer to safety as a projected No. 10 seed, we’re at the point in the season where one loss can quickly shove a team to the danger zone along the No. 11 or No. 12 seed line. That’s the case after this loss for the Hurricanes.

Dayton. The Flyers (20-9, 12-4 Atlantic 10) all but spoiled their at-large hopes with a 62-60 loss to A-10 basement squad La Salle. That type of loss is exactly what bubble teams are trying to avoid as March nears. This résumé now has four Quadrant 4 losses that will undoubtedly stand out to the selection committee if Dayton can’t secure the A-10’s auto bid.

Xavier. The Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) are relatively safe for inclusion in the NCAAs, starting the day at a comfortable No. 8 seed. But Saturday’s 82-66 setback to former bubble team Seton Hall just means there may still be work to do for Xavier to feel completely secure on Selection Sunday.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball bubble: North Carolina surges, Virginia falters