North Carolina Reps. Tim Moore, David Willis’ car rammed several times

A car transporting the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, another state lawmaker, and security for the pair was “rammed from behind several times” on a highway Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the House speaker.

Speaker Tim Moore (R) and Rep. David Willis (R) were being driven by security back to Raleigh, North Carolina, after a visit to the city of Wilson for a series of events when the incident occurred.

“On the drive back, the vehicle was rammed from behind several times,” a spokeswoman for Moore told The Post.

General Assembly police and North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident and the circumstances are under investigation, according to Moore’s office.

“Thankfully no one in the vehicle was hurt, including Rep. Willis and Speaker Moore,” the spokeswoman added.

North Carolina General Assembly police, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and Willis’ office did not immediately respond to The Post’s requests for comment.