North Carolina ousts Baylor despite squandering a 25-point second-half lead

Having squandered a 25-point lead in the final 10 minutes of regulation and lost two of their best players in the process, North Carolina appeared to be on the verge of crashing out of the NCAA tournament via a stunning meltdown.

Somehow, some way, the eighth-seeded Tar Heels steadied themselves in overtime to eliminate the South Region’s No. 1 seed and reassert themselves as genuine threats to make the Final Four.

Freshman guard R.J. Davis had the biggest role in helping North Carolina overcome a furious Baylor rally, suspect officiating and its inability to break a full-court press. Davis scored 30 points and delivered the most important basket of the game, a 3-point play late in overtime that extended the Tar Heels’ lead to six and helped them hold on for an emotion-laden 93-86 victory.

With reigning national champion Baylor and second-seeded Kentucky both eliminated from the East Region, North Carolina’s path to a Final Four is suddenly wide open. A Tar Heels team that was on the NCAA tournament bubble a month ago will face either fourth-seeded UCLA or fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s in the Sweet 16.

What seemed to be a North Carolina blowout on Saturday changed in an instant with one controversial call with 10 minutes to play. Brady Manek was controversially assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game after elbowing Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan in the face while trying to get in position to grab a defensive rebound.

As Manek walked off the floor with a towel over his head, Baylor instantly found new life. The Bears ratcheted up their pressure defense and unleashed a 38-13 surge aided by North Carolina guard Caleb Loving fouling out with seven minutes to go and center Armando Bacot picking up his fourth foul less than two minutes later.