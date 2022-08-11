North Carolina man Kenneth Smith wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary

A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach.

Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Smith told the NC Education Lottery that he went to that particular store and bought a lottery ticket based on a friend’s recommendation, a press release said.

“We wouldn’t have known about it if it hadn’t been for him,” Smith said in the release.

Smith, a real estate worker, was in Calabash with his wife – along with some of their friends and family – to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

After Smith won the $100,000 prize, he told the NC Education Lottery that he took everyone out to breakfast.

“I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery,” Smith said.

Smith told the lottery group that he plans to use his winnings – which ended up being $71,016 after taxes – for home improvements and a fence for his family’s new puppy, a 9-week-old dachshund.

In the press release, the NC Education Lottery said that two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed from the $100 Million Mega Cash game.