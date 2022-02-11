North Carolina governor takes weird shot at Bruins’ Brad Marchand on Twitter

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

North Carolina governor takes weird shot at Brad Marchand on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The feud between the Carolina Hurricanes, their fans and Brad Marchand continued Thursday night and the Boston Bruins forward didn’t even play.

Marchand was serving the first game of his six-game suspension handed down by the NHL earlier in the week for his incident with Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes defeated the injury-depleted Bruins 6-0 at TD Garden. Carolina has won its last two games over Boston by a combined score of 13-1.

This time the Hurricanes did not chirp Marchand following the victory — like they did in January. North Carolina governor Roy Cooper did it for them.

Cooper did not hold back in a tweet sent out Thursday night:

Ouch.

The feud between the Hurricanes and Marchand started last month when the Bruins star said comparing his game to that of Carolina forward Vincent Trocheck was “like comparing a Lambo to a Prius.” The Hurricanes tweeted “L stands for Lamborghini” after they beat Marchand and the Bruins on Jan. 18. Marchand responded by tweeting at the Hurricanes, “You’re still the reason why we pay 20 percent escrow.” It was a shot at Carolina for being a low-revenue team.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Marchand-Hurricanes dynamic goes on from here. It’s possible the Hurricanes and Bruins could meet in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That would be awesome for many reasons.