North Carolina family abandons dog over fears he is ‘gay’

A North Carolina dog has been abandoned after his owners saw him humping another male pooch and feared he might be gay, animal rescuers said.

Fezco was dropped off at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services, a shelter in Albemarle, which is seeking a foster home and a new family for the 50-pound dog, WCCB reported.

The shelter claimed his owners were aghast when they saw Fezco mounting another male dog — a common canine behavior that is not necessarily sexual in nature, the outlet reported.

The black and brown dog, who is believed to be about 4 or 5 years old, is friendly to other animals and people, the shelter said.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting him can call SCAPS at (704) 986-3881, or visit its Facebook page.