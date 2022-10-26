North Carolina coach Hubert Davis gets raise, new contract after Final Four run in first season

Hubert Davis has a new contract and a raise after leading North Carolina to the Final Four in his rookie season as head coach.

The UNC men’s basketball coach now has a six-year contract that runs through the 2027-28 season worth roughly $16.7 million, according to the Associated Press. The university published details of his contract that includes several performance incentives attached to ACC and NCAA tournament performance and individual coaching accolades. He signed the contract in August, per AP. Davis’ previous deal was for five years and roughly $10 million.

Davis took over at his alma mater after spending nine seasons as an assistant for Roy Williams, who retired following the 2020-21 season. UNC was in danger of missing the NCAA tournament in his first year after a 12-6 start that included a 4-3 effort in the ACC. But the Tar Heels won 11 of their last 13 regular-season games including a win over rival Duke at Mike Krzyzewski’s career home finale.

Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels enter the upcoming season ranked No. 1 in the country. (Bob Donnan/Reuters)

The Tar Heels earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Final Four with wins over No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 4 seed UCLA. They then beat Duke again in the national semifinal before losing to Kansas in the national championship game. North Carolina returns four starters from last year’s team and enters the season as the nation’s No. 1 team.

Davis, 52, played shooting guard for Dean Smith at UNC from 1988-92. He then played 12 seasons in the NBA and worked as an analyst at ESPN before starting his coaching career.