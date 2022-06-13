North Arizona wildfire grows, forces evacuations

AccuWeather

Man uses car to grill steaks and burgers in scorching Arizona heat

As the blistering summer heat encompasses Arizona, one TikToker decided to take advantage of the scorching conditions and create meals from the rising temperatures. TikToker Joe Brown decided to try preparing meals from burgers, steaks and even cakes inside his vehicle. In one of his videos, Brown can be seen placing a tray of hamburger buns and patties on the dashboard of his car in Phoenix, Arizona. Brown then uses a thermometer to check the temperature of the patties, which reached over 203 d