Norman Reedus Suffers Concussion on ‘Walking Dead’ Set

“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus has suffered a concussion on set of the popular AMC show, Variety has confirmed.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” Reedus’ publicist said in a statement. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

Reedus is currently filming the 11th and final season of the zombie-focused horror series. The incident occurred on March 11 in Georgia, during the filming of the series’ final episodes. According to an AMC spokesperson, Reedus’ concussion will delay the show’s wrap by a few days. It is unclear exactly how the injury occurred.

The first eight episodes of “The Walking Dead’s” final season aired on AMC on Aug. 22, 2021. The expanded season’s final 16 episodes are expected to air this year.

“The stakes will be high: we’ll see more zombies; tons of action; intriguing new stories; never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them,” showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement when the premiere date was announced.

“The Walking Dead” has spurred the spinoffs “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond,” with two more in production: one focusing on Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and the other an anthology series centered on the back stories of individual characters.

“The Walking Dead” has dominated ratings for the past 12 years, remaining the No. 1 cable series among adults aged 25-34.

The show is based on the comic book series from Robert Kirkman and Image Comics, and produced by AMC Studios.

