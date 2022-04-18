Nor’easter hits central Pennsylvania with inches of mid-April snow

Reuters

U.S. settles with UPS to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has secured a settlement with United Parcel Service Inc to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims in a civil action against the package delivery company, the agency said on Monday. “The settlement resolves the department’s claims that UPS violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it discriminated against a non-U.S. citizen by requesting that he present additional documents to prove his permission to work after the worker had already provided sufficient proof,” the department said in a statement. The Justice Department’s probe had determined that UPS discriminated against a newly hired lawful permanent resident in Jacksonville, Florida, by asking him for his permanent resident card and work visa to prove his legal authorization to work, even though he had already shown his driver’s license and unrestricted Social Security card, which were sufficient proof, it added.