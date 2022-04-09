Norah O’Donnell extends CBS News contract: reports

News anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS have reached an agreement that will allow her to stay behind the news desk beyond the 2024 presidential election, according to sources.

The longtime anchor allegedly shared the news Friday evening during a toast with producers at the CBS News facility in Washington, D.C., according to Variety.

CBS and O’Donnell’s spokeswoman declined Variety’s and Deadline’s request for comment.

O’Donnell’s reported bad attitude and low ratings led to reports that CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani was interested in shaking up the station’s roster. With her contract ending in the spring, CBS News allegedly reached out to the competition to see if they wanted to join the network’s daytime programming.

O’Donnell is currently the only evening TV news anchor who isn’t in Eastern Europe, which has taken a toll on ratings.

Her diva-like behavior has also been bad for newsroom morale.

“There was an incident last year in the studio where she ranted about how her bronzer was wrong,” one insider told The Post last month, noting that her hair and makeup staff take the brunt of her tantrums and have been known to end up in tears.

Norah O’Donnell makes $6 million to $8 million a year. CBS via Getty Images