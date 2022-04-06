Noomi Rapace & Jonathan Banks To Star In ‘Constellation’ Apple TV+ Series – The Hamden Journal

Apple TV+ has given a formal green light to Constellation, a conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul). The project was created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds), with Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad) set to direct the series from Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV.

Constellation will star Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost.

Banks will play Henry, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist. The answers to his secret discovery are protected by Jo on the ISS… until she returns.

Constellation, which has been unofficially referred to as Cosmonauts and Electric Eye, is co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV. The executive producers are David Tanner (Small Axe), Tracey Scoffield (Small Axe), Caroline Benjo (No Man’s Land), Simon Arnal (No Man’s Land), Carole Scotta (No Man’s Land) and Justin Thomson (Liaison). MacLaren is directing the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (Shining Girls) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd.

This marks the third series collaboration for Apple TV+ and MacLaren, who serves as director and executive producer on the upcoming Shining Girls, as well as Emmy-, SAG- and Critics Choice-winning The Morning Show. She previously shared in Breaking Bad‘s two Outstanding Drama Series Emmy wins.

Rapace’s TV credits include a starring role in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Her most recent features include The Trip, You Want Be Alone, Black Crab and the upcoming Assassin Club. She is repped by CAA, Stella Hernström and Tapestry London; the deal was negotiated by Kurt Selling.

Banks is probably best known for his role as Mike Ehrmantraut on Breaking Bad and prequel Better Call Saul, which has earned him five Emmy nominations across both AMC series. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Lovett Management.