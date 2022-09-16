Nonbinary actor joins “SNL” cast for season 48

For the first time in the comedy skit show’s nearly half-century history, “Saturday Night Live” will have an openly nonbinary cast member. Molly Kearney, a comedian and actor known for their role as Fern Dannely in Amazon’s “A League of Their Own,” will be among the new actors joining the show in its upcoming 48th season.

Kearney shared the news on their Instagram, saying, “Meatbrick moved to New York!”

Kearney, who is based in Los Angeles, has long been a stand-up comic and has helped produce a monthly outdoor stand-up show called “The Big One.” They’ve performed countless shows and sets in Los Angeles, Chicago, Milwaukee and other cities.

While this will be their first season on the long-running New York City comedy show, it will be somewhat of a reunion for Kearney and one of the show’s other cast members. In June, Kearney was the opening comedy act for SNL’s Sarah Sherman, who first joined the show in October 2021.

Kearney’s new role on the show comes months after the sudden departure of longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson. Kearney will join the show alongside three other new cast members, Devon Walker, who writes for “Big Mouth” and “Everything’s Trash;” Marcello Hernandez, who has opened for Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried; and Michael Longfellow, who has appeared on “Bring the Funny,” which is hosted by longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson.

Season 48 of “Saturday Night Live” begins on NBC on October 1.

Cody and Felicia Walker discuss new home renovation show

Queen Elizabeth II’s unlikely path to the throne and the legacy she leaves behind

CBS News’ “48 Hours” covers unusual insanity defense in attempted murder case