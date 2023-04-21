Non-Fiction Agent April Yuan Joins Verve – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: April Yuan, one of the founding partners of Vital Artists Agency, is joining Verve.

Non-fiction agent Yuan has joined Verve’s newly rebranded non-Fiction team, headed by Partner Andy Stabile.

The move comes after the partners at Vital, which was founded during the pandemic by Rebel Entertainment’s senior unscripted agents Cal Boyington, Phil Irven and Yuan following the retirement of their former boss Richard Lawrence, decided to split.

Yuan will continue to represent clients including Asabi Lee, exec producer of Max’s Project Greenlight revival, LaNee Griffin (Hart to Heart with Kevin Hart), Wendi Wan (Milf Manor) and Carolina Saavedra (Leguizamo Does America) and will work with Verve’s existing team of agents as it expands its non-fiction team.

She has been instrumental in growing representation for female and BIPOC voices in the non-scripted community. She previously said, “We’re just making reality TV. But we can do our part in making a difference for women, for people of color.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Andy, Lanie and the team at Verve. Their commitment to innovation, authenticity and their clients align with my approach to representation, and I am excited to be a part of such a dynamic group and forward-thinking agency that will enable me to expand my reach and continue creating opportunities for those voices to be heard, and stories to be told on a larger scale,” said Yuan.

“We are excited to welcome April to Verve. Her experience, tenacity, and dedication make her a perfect addition to our expanding Non-Fiction business,” added Verve partners.