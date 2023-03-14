‘Non-Evil Twin’ And ‘St. Denis Medical’ Pilots At NBC Hire Directors – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Park has been tapped to direct the pilot for Non-Evil Twin, while Ruben Fleischer will helm the pilot for St. Denis Medical, both for NBC.

Non-Evil Twin is written by and stars Amber Ruffin. Kenny Smith will co-write the pilot and serve as executive producer, along with Ruffin and Jenny Hagel through Straight to Cards, and Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker through Sethmaker Shoemeyers. Straight to Cards’ Olivia Morris and Sethmaker Shoemeyers’ Jason Carden serve as co-executive producers.

The multi-camera pilot stars Ruffin as a woman who is forced to step in to her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation. It’s the first pilot for Ruffin, who signed an overall deal with Universal Television with her writing partner Jenny Hagel.

Park has directed the pilots of NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez, ABC’s Black Don’t Crack, and Netflix’s Country Comfort, and she is attached to direct the pilot of CBS’ Jumpstart. She has also directed such shows as How I Met Your Father, Station 19 and Grace and Frankie.

Park is repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, & Passman.

St. Denis Medical is a half-hour mockumentary-style workplace comedy from the Superstore and American Auto duo of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin. The pilot is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where both Spitzer and Ledgin have overall deals. It’s an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Fleischer’s credits include Uncharted, which was released in 2022. His film Zombieland: Double Tap was released in 2019 and was a 10-year later follow-up to his breakout first feature film, Zombieland.

He also directed the pilot, finale, and produced all 113 episodes of NBC’s Superstore. He’s repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.