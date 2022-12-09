Non-Binary Biden Official Charged with Second Felony Suitcase Theft

Sam Brinton, a non-binary nuclear waste official in the Biden administration, is once again facing charges for attempting to steal luggage from an airport, raising doubts about Brinton’s insistence that the first incident was the result of a mix-up.

Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, allegedly stole luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on an unknown date. There is a federal warrant out for Brinton’s arrest on grand larceny charges for stealing property worth between $1,200 and $5,000, 8 News Now reported.

The Biden administration official, whose appointment was widely touted as a historic accomplishment for the LGBT community, was placed on leave in November after being charged with stealing luggage from a Minneapolis airport. In that incident, Brinton allegedly grabbed a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase, worth $2,325 with its contents, from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on September 16.

Brinton claimed innocence, insisting that he mistakenly took another passenger’s bag. However, Brinton never checked a bag before the flight, according to court filings reviewed by the New York Post. A video recording later showed a man who appeared to be Brinton removing the suitcase’s ID tag before running off with it. The gender-fluid individual, the first to serve in federal government, later claimed he realized he took the wrong bag when he got to his hotel. To avoid suspicion of theft, Brinton stashed the materials of the suitcase in a dresser in the hotel room.

A group of 16 Republicans demanded Brinton leave his post or be fired over the disgrace. “We implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America’s energy sector​,” the GOP representatives wrote to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Brinton worked at the Trevor Project for four years, first as the Head of Advocacy and Government Affairs and then as Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs. In August it was revealed that the Trevor Project’s anonymous online forum for LGBT youth was a breeding ground for perverse sexual content, aggressive gender re-assignment referrals, and adults encouraging minors to hide gender transitions from their parents.

Brinton has bragged about participating in kink relationships as a “pup handler” — a person, typically a gay man, who enjoys interacting with other typically gay men as they pretend to be dogs.

Potential punishment for the crimes Brinton has been accused could be up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

