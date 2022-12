The Department of Energy has fired a top nuclear waste official who happens to be non-binary and has been accused in a string of luggage thefts, according to reports.

The Department of Energy has fired nuclear waste official Sam Brinton after a string of baggage theft accusations. Photo by Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson for the DOE told the Daily Beast on Monday.

The Post has reached out to the agency for comment.