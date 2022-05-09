Tony Award Nominations Announcement Delayed, Eligibility Extended – Deadline

Nominations Kick Off With – The Hamden Journal

by

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Tony Awards nominations were announced Monday morning, and Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson’s autobiographical musical starring Jaquel Spivey, took the most nominations with 11, while MJ, the Michael Jackson musical and Paradise Square, each earned 10. Company took 9, The Lehman Trilogy and Six garnered 8, and both for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf and Girl From The North Country took 7.

With six nominations were The Music Man and The Skin of Our Teeth, with Clyde’s, Hangmen and Mr. Saturday Night taking five.

At four nominations were American Buffalo, Flying Over Sunset, Take Me Out, and Trouble in Mind. With three nominations were Caroline, or Change, Dana H.,  How I Learned to Drive,  Macbeth, POTUS, and Skeleton Crew. Taking single noms were Diana, The Musical, Funny Girl, Lackawanna Blues, The Minutes, Mrs. Doubtfire and Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite.

The complete list of Tony Award 2022 nominees:

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
A Strange Loop

Best Play

Clyde’s
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew

Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country
Conor McPherson

MJ
Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

A Strange Loop
Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night
Music: Jason Robert Brown
Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square
Music: Jason Howland
Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

Six: The Musical
Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

A Strange Loop
Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ

Nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will be a four-hour television and streaming event and will broadcast live coast-to-coast for the first time. The celebration will commence at 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET/4 p.m. – 5 p.m., PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. That will be followed by the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

A total of 35 shows – 14 musicals and 21 plays – opened during the 2021-2022 season (several began performances prior to the March 2020 shutdown) and were deemed eligible for this year’s Tony nominations.

Those 35 eligible shows were:

Girl From the North Country 
Pass Over 
Six 
Lackawanna Blues 
Chicken & Biscuits 
Is This A Room 
Thoughts of a Colored Man 
The Lehman Trilogy 
Dana H. 
Caroline, or Change 
Diana, The Musical 
Trouble in Mind 
Clyde’s 
Mrs. Doubtfire 
Company 
Flying Over Sunset 
Skeleton Crew 
MJ The Musical 
The Music Man 
Plaza Suite 
Paradise Square 
Take Me Out 
Birthday Candles 
The Little Prince 
American Buffalo 
The Minutes 
How I Learned to Drive 
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf 
Hangmen 
Funny Girl 
The Skin of Our Teeth 
A Strange Loop 
Mr. Saturday Night 
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive 
Macbeth 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.