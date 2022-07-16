Nomiki Konst, Kristen Gonzalez at war for state senate seat

These Big Apple socialists are seeing red.

A hotly contested race for a Queens state Senate seat has turned into bloodsport between two Progressive candidates. Nomiki Konst, 38, a former journalist for the Young Turks and one-time candidate for public advocate, claims she has been hit with harassment and intimidation tactics from Kristen Gonzalez, a product manager for American Express who has accused Konst of using racist “dog-whistles” against her.

Both women are part of a crowded Democratic primary battling it out for the 59th State Senate district that covers Astoria, Long Island City, Greenpoint, North Williamsburg, and a slice of eastern Manhattan.

“Your tactics against us have encouraged supporters of yours to threaten, harass & physically intimidate me, our team & supporters. We don’t feel safe & it’s got to end, now. Nobody should be afraid to run, speak out or campaign,” Konst tweeted Wednesday.

“Just this morning at the subway my volunteer organizer and I were verbally harassed and physically threatened by your supporter. This is bad for democracy.”

Konst, 38, told The Post, “Gonzalez’s campaign physically intimidated us at a polling site we were at for hours. Gonzalez herself has personally called our endorsers and intimidated them into not supporting us.”

For her part, the Queens-born Gonzalez has accused Konst of racism for describing Gonzalez as a carpetbagger. “She has twice sarcastically said to my face, ‘Welcome to Astoria,” Gonzalez fumed in a July 8 tweet.

“The insinuation that I am not from, and need to be welcomed to a community I spent time in as a child, in the borough I’ve spent my life in, is condescending and wrong. But we’ve seen these dog-whistles before,” Gonzalez continued.

On July 11, a Konst campaign event at Katch Astoria was disrupted by a crazed man shouting insults. The man eventually “stormed” the event, Konst said, and the police were called.

“The suspect was gone upon police arrival,” The NYPD said. Konst placed the blame on the “false allegations” put out by the Gonzalez campaign. Video of the incident has circulated online and been retweeted by Konst.

Team Gonzalez pushed back, claiming the disrupter was a known neighborhood nut and not affiliated with their campaign.

“No one from our campaign has been involved in what’s been alleged. Nonetheless, I’m very sorry to hear that Nomiki experienced this,” a Gonzalez campaign spokesperson said.

Kristen Gonzalez has accused Nomiki Konst of deploying racist dog whistles at her. Kristen Gonzalez for New York/Fa

The dustup is only the latest in a long and bitter primary between the two women.

Gonzalez, 26, has locked up most of the establishment Progressive endorsements, including the Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Konst’s entry into the race has irritated that coalition, who fear she will play spoiler and allow a more moderate candidate to triumph.

The leading centrist contender is Elizabeth Crowley, a former City Council member, and cousin of former Queens Rep. Joe Crowey, who was famously dethroned by AOC in 2018.

“Crowley has enough of a progressive and centrist record and she can block the other two who are gobbling each other on the left,” said longtime Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf.

The Aug 23 primary will also include Mike Corbett, a vice chair of the state Democratic Party and Francoise Olivas, a small business owner.