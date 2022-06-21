Noma Sets Crypto Feature Film Trio (Exclusive) — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Noma Sets Crypto Feature Film Trio

EXCLUSIVE: Japanese film company Noma is developing a series of three feature films about the world of crypto, with Sefi Carmel (Legacy Of Lies) joining as composer and sound designer. The first theatrical feature film in the series, The Rhetoric Star, is currently in production. The second film in the series is Opus, an animated serialized movie that will document the production process of The Rhetoric Star and is due be released in one-minute-long segments weekly from now until the film’s release in 2024. The third film is to be announced later in 2022. Producing The Rhetoric Star is filmmaker and founder of Noma Taichi Itô (Fringe Man). Also aboard is Japanese animator Haruna Gohzu, who has worked on Pokémon, Pokémon the Movie, and Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s New Dinosaur. Producing the franchise is Mai Fujimoto, founder and CEO of Gracone Inc, a Tokyo-based blockchain and cryptocurrency consultancy, and Kizuna, a non-profit bitcoin donation organization that supports programs in education and music. Ryo Nakatsuji of Japanese crypto publisher CoinPost also joins the film series as a producer.

‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Luther’ Stars Set For BBC/Stan’s ‘Ten Pound Poms’

Sex Education producer Eleven’s BBC/Stan drama Ten Pound Poms has set cast, with Game of Thrones’ Faye Marsay and Luther’s Warren Brown set to lead as Annie and Terry Roberts. BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst’s six-parter about a group of Brits leaving post-war Britain to embark on a life-altering adventure in Australia has also been boarded by Michelle Keegan (Brassic, Our Girl), Rob Collins (Mystery Road, Firebite), Leon Ford (Elvis, The Light Between Oceans), Declan Coyle (Long Black, Life of Jess), David Field (Shantaram, Preacher), Stephen Curry (Hounds of Love, The Castle), Hattie Hook (Savage River, Of An Age), Finn Treacy (The Portable Door, Young Rock) and Emma Hamilton (The Tudors, Mr Selfridge). The show is the latest from prolific Sex Education producer Eleven and is a rare co-production for the British and Australian networks. “Ten Pounds Poms demands an ensemble cast that we are always rooting for, actors we love and want to succeed, so I am thrilled to have found those actors,” said Shameless writer Brocklehurst.

Espresso Media International Snaps Up ‘Finite: The Climate Of Change’ Doc Feature

British doc distributor Espresso Media International has taken worldwide rights to debuting director Rich Feldgate’s feature Finite: The Climate of Change. The film is billed as insider’s view of the world of direct action and climate activism; a raw, shocking, intimate and emotional insight into the David and Goliath battle between ordinary people and fossil fuel corporations. The documentary, which will be sold in both feature-length and commercial hour formats, recently made its world premiere at New Zealand’s Doc Edge film festival and then played at Jersey Shore’s Lighthouse International Film Festival and Germany’s International Filmfest Emden-Norderney, where it won the Focus Future Award.