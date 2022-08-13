Nola shines, but Phillies dominated by deGrom and Mets’ bullpen in 1-0 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NEW YORK – The best thing that happened to the Phillies on Saturday night was when the New York Mets’ bullpen door swung open at the start of the top of the seventh inning.

Mets starter Jacob deGrom manhandled the Phillies on two hits over six shutout innings. He walked none and struck out 10. Now, he was leaving the game and the Phillies would get the chance to try to get something going against the Mets’ bullpen.

That unit proved to be just as tough on the Phillies, who were 1-0 losers to the Mets in front of a sellout crowd of 43,857 Citi Field.

DeGrom and Aaron Nola hooked up in a brilliant pitchers’ duel.

Nola pitched eight innings. He scattered four hits, walked one and struck out eight. The Phils’ offense did nothing behind him. Mets pitching had a lot to do with that. Four Mets’ pitchers allowed just three singles, walked two and struck out 14. Both walks were issued by closer Edwin Diaz in the top of the ninth, but the Phillies could not capitalize. He struck out Nick Castellanos with runners on second and third to end the game.

Two of the Phillies’ best bats were not in the starting lineup. Jean Segura was out on a planned maintenance day as he continues to recover from a broken right index finger.

Kyle Schwarber was held out due to a mild right calf strain. He is improving and was able to pinch-hit late in the game. He could be a go for Sunday’s series finale.

DeGrom missed the first four months of the season with a shoulder injury. This was just his third start since coming off the injured list so he was lifted after six innings and 76 pitches. During his time on the mound, he was completely dominant. He came out of the gate throwing a strike on a 99.8 mph fastball.

He was just getting warmed up.

DeGrom threw 40 fastballs and 10 of them were 100 mph or more. He averaged 99.2 mph on the pitch and got eight swings and misses. DeGrom complimented his fastball with a hard slider that averaged 92.6 mph. He threw 30 of them and got nine swings and misses.

Both of the hits that deGrom allowed were singles. Rhys Hoskins stroked a fastball to right for a single in the first inning and Bryson Stott served a slider to right for a single in the sixth.

DeGrom had four 1-2-3 innings.

Nola didn’t have the octane that deGrom did, but that’s not to say he wasn’t very good.

The only run he gave came in the first inning after Starling Marte reached base on a one-out single. Marte stole second as Nola was striking out Francisco Lindor for the second out. Catcher J.T. Realmuto’s throw got by Stott and skittered into center field, allowing Marte to take third. The next batter, Pete Alonso, singled to right to score Marte with what turned out to be the game’s only run.

So far, this series has featured brilliant starting pitching. Ranger Suarez and Max Scherzer both pitched seven innings of one-run ball Friday night and the Phillies won, 2-1, thanks to a couple of RBIs from Alec Bohm and game-saving defensive play by Matt Vierling.

The Phils are 4-9 against the Mets this season and have lost all four series between the two teams. There’s still hope for the Phils to get this one. They will send Zack Wheeler to the mound Sunday afternoon against Chris Bassitt.