Nokia Stock Rises as Strong 5G Demand Leads to an Earnings Beat

Nokia’s quarterly net sales rose 5% to €5.35 billion.

Markku Ulander /Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images





Shares of





Nokia



rose after the Finnish telecom equipment maker overcame supply chain and inflation challenges to report a forecast-beating first quarter, boosted by demand for 5G gear.

Nokia (ticker: NOK) said first-quarter adjusted operating profit was €583 million ($614 million), up from €551 million in the same period the previous year and above the average analyst estimate of €502 million, according to data from FactSet.