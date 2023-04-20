Nokia Corp (NYSE: NOK) reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales growth of 10% year-on-year (9% in constant currency) to €5.86 billion.

Network Infrastructure sales grew 13% Y/Y in CC. Cloud and Network Services sales increased by 3% Y/Y in CC, while Nokia Tech declined 22% Y/Y as a long-term licensee exercised an option.

Mobile Networks sales grew by 13% Y/Y in CC as 5G deployments in India ramped up.

Margins: Gross margin declined by 310 bps to 37.5%. Comparable gross margin decreased by 300 bps to 37.7%, driven by the Nokia Technologies option exercise.

The operating margin increased by 70 bps to 7.3%, and the comparable operating margin declined by 270 bps to 8.2%.

EPS was €0.05, and comparable EPS was €0.06.

Nokia held €4.3 billion in cash and equivalents and used €0.1 billion in free cash flow.

Dividend: The board proposed a quarterly dividend of €0.03 per share (up from the current €0.02 per share).

Buyback : Nokia’s second €300 million phase of the share buyback program started in January 2023 and will end by Dec. 21, 2023.

FY23 Outlook: Nokia reiterated a net sales guidance of €24.6 billion – €26.2 billion (2% – 8% growth in constant currency).

Nokia reiterates a comparable operating margin of 11.5% – 14.0%.

Price Action: NOK shares traded lower by 8.23% at $4.23 on the last check Thursday.

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Nokia Margins Suffer In Q1 Due To Mixed Segmental Performance; Boosts Dividend originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.