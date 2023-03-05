Nobody can take sides in Kellyanne and George Conway’s divorce

Conways going own ways

Stories report long-married parents of four Kellyanne Conway and lawyer husband George Conway divorcing.

We knew one another. Then closer to Donald Trump than his cellphone, she came to my home for lunch. I keep remembering one evening.

Donald’s inauguration night. Jammed together, hundreds of VIPs in black-tie bodies, long lines to get in, standing forever in spike heels — supplying ID. Kellyanne.

Gorgeous in a skintight stunning red gown. Mink jacket. Pulled me inside. I was seated at her table.

Husband George was so proud. Everyone crowding Kellyanne.

Nobody fussing over respected lawyer George who silently took her fur quietly followed her and carried the fur all night.

What is now happening is for divorce courts to decide, and news organizations to report. Nobody can take sides.

Nobody was inside their walls. I’m just wondering, thinking: Can this be what The Infinite planned life to be like?





Conway and her husband posted a joint statement on Twitter announcing their divorce. AP

Action heroes among us

Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix series is “FUBAR.”

Don’t ask about its meaning. Could be not for printing on a family paper.

This ex-Guvernator says to give the people what they want — whatever that implies.

Schwarzenegger: “ ‘FUBAR’ kicks your ass, makes you laugh. For a whole season. Gives my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”





Arnold Schwarzenegger (right) plays the character Luke in the Netflix series “FUBAR.”

AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Whatever that means those asses need to wait.

It’s barred till May.

Another film hero: Bruce Willis.

Jeffrey, a Green Beret, phoned Howard Stern: “Willis loved hanging with Special Ops. After 9/11 he wanted to enlist. Too old at 46, he needed waivers but they wouldn’t give them to him.”





Bruce Willis has starred in dozens of films and series, including the “Die Hard” franchise.

REUTERS

No matter who/what, we’ve always loved Bruce.

So long li-ion

Staten Island and lower Manhattan legislation might take a pass on lithium batteries — even to banning their storage sites.

Lithium-ion phosphate batteries are known to explode. Jeopardize lives. Cause fires. Overheat. In electric vehicles, laptops, boats, e-bikes, phones, and scooters.

In 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 25,000 issues in a five-year period.





In 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 25,000 lithium battery issues in a five-year period. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

NBC reported dousing one fire that took thousands of gallons of water.

International Association of Fire and Rescue Services claims battery-related fires increased fivefold in six years.

So: Comes now Alsym Energy’s made-in-America technology.

Alsym’s nontoxic nonflammable technology replaces those lithium-ion phosphate batteries.

Alsym says their ones are cheaper than the li-ion.

Wanting a better way, the industry wants it “Made in the USA!” Alsym could be the game changer.

Pick your painter

Park West Gallery asked me, who never even owned crayons, to find another Warhol or Renoir.

Their new “Painted in New York” idea will showcase at its Soho location for three months alongside Dali and Picasso.

Submit three originals: painting, sculpture, collage, drawing, or illustration.

NYC VIPs select 10 semifinalists. For mentioning this I’ll probably win a Joe Biden coloring book.

ASTRONOMERS say June 23 is the longest day of the year — that is, if you don’t count the Oscars.

Said NOT only in New York, kids — not only in New York.