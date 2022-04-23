TALLADEGA, Ala. – Noah Gragson took advantage of teammate Justin Allgaier running out of fuel at the start of the third overtime and held off Jeffrey Earnhardt to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

AJ Allmendinger finished third and won the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus. Landon Cassill placed fourth. Ryan Sieg completed the top five.

“We never quit, that’s the most important thing,” Gragson told Fox after the race.

Sam Mayer was getting pushed behind by Allmendinger when Mayer’s car veered to the inside and struck Austin Hill‘s car, sending both into the SAFER barrier on the inside backstretch wall four laps from the scheduled distance. Hill led a race-high 67 laps.

That sent the race to overtime. Caesar Bacarella and Sheldon Creed crashed, sending the race to a second overtime.

The race went to a third overtime when Jeremy Clements was stalled on track.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Josh Berry

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ty Gibbs was involved in a crash and finished 35th. … Brandon Jones was involved in multiple incidents and finished 26th. … Brandon Brown, who won at Talladega last fall, was collected in a crash with less than 10 laps to go, ending his race early. He placed 30th.

NEXT: The series races at April 30 at Dover Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Say what? Kyle Busch’s comments among intriguing statements at Talladega Talladega Cup starting lineup Christopher Bell wins Cup pole at Talladega

Noah Gragson wins Xfinity race at Talladega in overtime originally appeared on NBCSports.com