Noah Gragson penalized after Road America incident

The Rush: Biden reads Griner’s letter, Cowboys commit colossal fumble

The San Jose Sharks made history by hiring former hockey player Mike Grier, who became the first ever Black General Manager in the NHL while the Maple Leafs elevated Hayley Wickenheiser to Assistant General Manager. The Dallas Cowboys drew criticism after announcing a new corporate partnership with a firearm-themed coffee company less than 24 hours after a series of gun violence incidents, including a mass shooting in which seven people were killed. The White House says President Joe Biden has read a heartbreaking, handwritten letter penned by Brittney Griner, the U.S. citizen and basketball star who has been unlawfully imprisoned in Russia for 139 days.