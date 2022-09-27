Noah Cyrus Recalls Advice Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Gave Her Before She Committed to Recovery

Noah Cyrus was on a trip to visit her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, when she says he gave her inspiration for her latest single, “Noah (Stand Still).”

Cyrus said on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” she was on a hill with her dad in Nashville in the summer of 2020, which she revealed was “a couple of months before I really committed to recovery,” when he told her to stand still.

“He had me take my shoes off and put my feet in the grass, and really get connected to home,” Cyrus recalled. “He said, ‘Noey, just stand still, breathe in the air. Just stand still and get connected back to who you really are — none of the rest of this matters. Like, let’s just be here, me and you.’ And we had such an amazing moment that I hadn’t had in such a long time.”

“As parents you can see your child is struggling,” she said. “But he didn’t know how much I really needed to hear that and be reminded of that at that time.”

The 22-year-old singer explained to Clarkson that “stand still” has been in her family for generations — she said her grandfather shared the same advice with her father. Cyrus added she has a tattoo of the phrase on her arm.

Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, has been open with her struggles with addiction. She told Rolling Stone earlier this year her Xanax addiction was like a “bottomless pit.”

“Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over,” she said.

Cyrus said she went into recovery shortly after the death of her grandmother, as she couldn’t give the emotional support to her grieving family members due to her addiction.

“I felt so guilty for not being there when my grandma died. I was there physically, but emotionally, I was not there. I couldn’t be,” Cyrus said.

“That was my big eye-opener: I was sitting alone, and I was scared, and I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away,” she continued.

Cyrus released her debut album, “The Hardest Part,” on Sept. 16. The record features “Noah (Stand Still),” which is a duet with her father.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com