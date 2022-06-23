There won’t be a crossover of the Django Unchained and Zorro films.

Despite years of rumblings that director Quentin Tarantino was considering the crossover film, writer Jerrod Carmichael has confirmed in an interview with GQ that the project isn’t happening, even though a screenplay has been written.

“Quentin’s a lunatic who I love, and I’m happy that I got to spend the time,” said Carmichael. “We saw exploitation flicks at the New Beverly, he read me scenes that never made it to his movies, that he had typed out, in his kitchen after making fresh-squeezed lemonade for me. It was really special. It’s actually an incredible, incredible script that came in from that Django/Zorro that I would love for Sony to figure out, but I realize the impossibility of it. But I still think we wrote a $500 million film.”

The film’s plot outline was revealed back in 2019. It would take place several years after the events in Tarantino’s 2012 film Django Unchained. Antonio Banderas, who played Zorro in The Mask of Zorro in 1998 and The Legend of Zorro in 2005, would have costarred alongside Django, played by Jaime Foxx in Tarantino’s 2012 movie. Carmichael and Tarantino cowote the sceenplay, marking the unification of the two movie characters. Django, traveling the Southwest, would come into contact with Don Diego de la Vega, aka Zorro. Together, they would team to free the local indigenous people from slavery.